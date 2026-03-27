Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's new glimpse as 'Rama' to be released on Hanuman Jayanti | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Ramayana promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle produced on a genuinely global scale. Written and directed by the renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic promises to be a landmark cinematic event featuring some of the best talent in the world.

What’s more, the producer of the film, Namit Malhotra, posted a highly personal message on social media on the special occasion of Ram Navami, which falls on March 27 as confirmed by Ayodhya, along with a major update on the film Ramayana.

What did Namit Malhotra write?

Namil Malhotra's note read, 'Shubh Rama Navami! This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd april, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.'

Ramayana storyline

While set almost 5,000 years ago and cherished by billions across the globe, Ramayana is more than mythology; it is an eternal heritage that continues to resonate through the ages. While the first look of the film created a massive frenzy across the globe, with a multi-city rollout in India and a spectacular showcase in Times Square, the upcoming reveal is not just about the announcement but more about celebrating the fans of Ramayana globally.

Ramayana cast

With Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, Rocking Star Yash portraying the powerful villain Ravana, Sunny Deol portraying the mighty Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman, Ramayana is all set to be a spectacle of a lifetime, and now all eyes are on the launch of 'Rama' on Hanuman Jayanti.

Ramayana release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar winners DNEG and Yash's own Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a pathbreaking spectacle. This two-part epic is all set for a worldwide release on IMAX, with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 releasing on Diwali 2027.

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