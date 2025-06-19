'Son Of Sardaar 2' to clash with Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari', Ajay Devgn shares first poster Maddock Films' Param Sundari is scheduled to release on July 25 in theatres. Now on the day, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the sequel of 2012 film Son Of Sardaar.

New Delhi:

Singham actor Ajay Devgn has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel to the 2012 film will be released on the same date as Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was slated to hit the theatres. This simply means that the Thank God actors Sid and Ajay will be having a clash at the box office this July.

When is Param Sundari releasing?

Maddock Films' Param Sundari is scheduled to release on July 25 in theatres. The film that features Janhvi and Sidharth in a North-South love story is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Let us tell you that the Param Sundari teaser was released this month and it has been received well by the audiences. Moreover, the Sonu Nigam song in the teaser has also created anticipation.

Son Of Sardaar 2 poster

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram profile to share the first poster of his upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a similar look to that of his 2012 film. Moreover, with this, he has also announced the release date of his film. 'The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July.#SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2,' read his caption. For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Ajay in this film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The upcoming film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and Fox Star Studios.

About Son Of Sardaar

Son of Sardaar was released in 2012 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, along with Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla. For the unversed, the film was the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna. Son of Sardaar did well at the global box office despite competing with the Yash Raj movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. It drew mixed reviews, with some praising its humour, the cast's acting, the stylised action scenes, while others criticised the screenplay. According to Box Office India, it was a huge hit both domestically and internationally. It eventually brought in Rs 161.48 crore, or US$19 million, globally.

