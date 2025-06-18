Hinting new film or just a heart-to-heart? Abhishek Bachchan's new Instagram post confuses netizens Abhishek Bachchan, who is less active on social media, has raised several questions with his latest Instagram post. Know what the actor posted.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5', is not very active on social media. But often he surprises the trolls with his strong answers. Now, Jr Bachchan has made a cryptic post on Instagram, which is drawing everyone's attention. With this post, not only has the actor confused netizens, but has also raised concerns.

Abhishek's cryptic post

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photo with a note written on his Instagram. This post reads, 'I want to disappear once, I want to find myself again in the crowd. Whatever I had, I have given it all to my loved ones. Now I just want a little time for myself.' While sharing this, Abhishek wrote in his caption, 'Sometimes to meet yourself, you have to be 'missing' from everyone.' Now, this post is raising many questions on social media. People are surprised that Abhishek Bachchan is suddenly talking about disappearing?

Promotional post or something else?

Everyone is surprised and worried after seeing this post of Abhishek Bachchan. Seeing this post of his, people are worried about Abhishek. Because AB normally does not post anything like this. Abhishek is mostly seen promoting his projects on social media and keeps his personal life away from social media. In such a situation, after this post by the actor, fans are asking whether Abhishek is fine or this is a promotional post of his, through which he is giving a hint of his project. Some Instagram users also think that 'Missing' can be the name of Bachchan's next film.

Abhishek's work front

Talking about the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the recently released film 'Housefull 5'. Abhishek has returned to the Housefull franchise. Earlier, he had also appeared in 'Housefull 3'. Ahead of this, he was seen in OTT film Be Happy and Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.

