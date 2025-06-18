Scarlett Johansson kisses Jonathan Bailey at Jurassic World Rebirth's London premiere | Watch The grand premiere of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' took place in London recently. During this, the lead stars of the film, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, were seen kissing each other.

Hollywood film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' premiered in London recently. The stars of the film, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, also attended the screening along with the makers and the support cast. The way and warmth with which they met each other caught everyone's attention on Tuesday. Both actors hugged each other tightly on the red carpet and then kissed.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan share a kiss

The world premiere of the film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' took place in London on Tuesday. Many stars also attended it. At the same time, both the main stars of the film, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan, also arrived in their beautiful style. Both welcomed each other with great enthusiasm. Both were seen kissing each other on the red carpet. Their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Netizens' reaction

Scarlett Johansson arrived at the premiere in a pink dress. At the same time, Jonathan also looked dashing in a brown blazer, blue denim shirt and off white trousers. Reactions of netizens are coming on social media. Users have liked the style of both. One user wrote, 'Their friendship made my heart happy.' Another user wrote, 'Love both of them.' One more comment read, 'How is Jonny the best bud of all his co-stars'.

When will 'Jurassic World Rebirth' be released

'Jurassic World Rebirth' will be released on July 2, 2025. It is directed by Gareth James. Talking about Scarlett Johansson's personal life, she got married to comedian-writer Colin Jost in the year 2020. They are the parents of Rose (10 years) and Cosmo (03 years). At the same time, Jonathan Bailey, the proud gay actor, likes to keep his life private. He was last seen in Oscar Oscar-nominated film Wicked.

