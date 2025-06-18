Tom Cruise to receive honourary Oscar at Governors Awards 2025

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was in the news recently for his film 'Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning', which created a stir at the box office all over the world. The film was released in cinemas in India, Japan, South Korea and Australia-New Zealand on May 17, while in the rest of the countries it was released on May 23. Whenever Tom Cruise appeared in front of the audience with his iconic film series 'Mission Impossible', the cinemas were crowded. Now the Hollywood superstar is once again in the headlines. This time Tom Cruise will be honoured with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards 2025.
These people will also be honoured along with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is finally getting an honorary Oscar, reports AP, along with Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynne Thomas. All these actors will be honoured with honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards 2025. Apart from this, Dolly Parton will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.
When will they be honoured?
Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynne Thomas will be honoured at the 16th Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 16. Cruise, among others, is being honoured for his extraordinary career at this year's Governors Awards.