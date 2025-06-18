Tom Cruise to receive honourary Oscar at Governors Awards 2025

These people will also be honoured along with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is finally getting an honorary Oscar, reports AP, along with Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynne Thomas. All these actors will be honoured with honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards 2025. Apart from this, Dolly Parton will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

When will they be honoured?

Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynne Thomas will be honoured at the 16th Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 16. Cruise, among others, is being honoured for his extraordinary career at this year's Governors Awards.