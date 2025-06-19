Janhvi Kapoor enjoys evening walk with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Khushi Kapoor in London | Watch A video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya has surfaced from London, in which both the lovebirds are seen walking hand in hand.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating each other for a long time, but they have never openly confirmed it in the media. However, several videos, photos and appearances have stamped their relationship time and again. Now, another video has surfaced, where the lovebirds can be seen spending a good time with each other. In the video, Janhvi and Shikhar can be seen walking hand in hand with each other on the streets of London in a romantic style.

Viral video of Janhvi and Shikhar

A video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya has surfaced on social media from London, in which both are seen very happy together. Both are seen walking hand in hand on the open road of London. Both look very happy together. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor is also seen with them.

Janhvi and Shikhar's look

The video that went viral within minutes as soon as it appeared on social media was also shared by Filmfare. In this video, the love between Janhvi and Shikhar is clearly visible. While the actress can be seen wearing cargo pants with an off-shoulder black top, Shikhar opted for a casual look with a T-shirt and pants. At the same time, Khushi Kapoor is also seen in a simple white top and pants.

Netizens reactions

This video of Janhvi and Shikhar is being liked by netizens. A social media user wrote, 'The best couple', while another comment read, 'Beautiful couple.'

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1. Her next film Param Sundari which also features Sidharth Malhotra, will release on July 25. The movie will clash with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 at the box office. Apart from this, Janhvi, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound, which earned praises at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, will also be releasing soon.

