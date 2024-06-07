'This was serious security...', Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel REACTS to slap incident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood actress was hit by a CISF female guard after she was going for a security check at Chandigarh airport. Kangana posted the video and revealed that she even asked the guard the reason behind the slap. Concerning this, the Manikarnika's actress' sister Rangoli Chandel reacted to the slap incident.

Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Khalistanio bas yehi aukaat hai tum logo ki...peechey se plan karna aur attack karna...but my sister's spine is made of steel....she is going to handle this on her own...but Punjab tera kya hoga #farmersprotest was khalistani adda...once again proved!! This was serious security threat...need to take this to apex!! In another story she wrote, "Suspend karne se isko farak nahi padega...moti rakam aa gayi hogi khalistaniyo se...remand pe lena padega isko..."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRangoli Chandel reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRangoli Chandel's reaction

Reason behind the slap incident

Kangana posted the video and revealed that she even asked the guard the reason behind the slap. To which the guard replied that she was a farmer protest supporter and was miffed with Kangana's take on the matter. "Hello, friends! I am getting several phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly I am safe and I am perfectly fine. The accident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during a security check. As soon as moved forward, the CISF security guard at the other cabin waited for me to pass by her and then she hit me on my face. She also abused me. When I asked her why she hit me then she said that she is a farmer protest supporter. I am safe but my concern is how are we going to handle the rise of terrorist and extremism in Punjab." said Kangana Ranaut.

Following the accusation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended from the services. According to officials, an FIR has also been registered against her.

Also Read: 'The next step is always forward...', 3 Idiots actress Mona Singh on her 20 year journey

Also Read: Munjya Movie Review: A supernatural rollercoaster with good blend of comedy