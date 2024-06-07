Munjya Movie Review: A supernatural rollercoaster with good blend of comedy

Read Munjya Movie Review here Photo:IMDB Movie Name: Munjya

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: June 6

June 6 Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya is a delightful surprise in the world of horror-comedy, seamlessly blending supernatural elements with comedic twists to create a captivating cinematic experience. Set against the backdrop of 1950s India and present-day Pune, the film intricately weaves a tale of forbidden love, family secrets, and vengeful spirits, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish.

Story

The story revolves around Bittu (Abhay Verma), a timid cosmetology student whose life takes an unexpected turn during a family wedding in their ancestral village. As tensions rise and long-buried secrets come to light, Bittu finds himself entangled in a chilling confrontation with the malevolent spirit, Munjya.

Direction and writing

One of the film's strongest assets is its inventive plot, crafted by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, which blends horror with humor. The narrative effortlessly shifts between past and present, gradually unraveling the mystery behind Munjya's existence and the tragic events that led to his transformation. This seamless fusion of genres ensures that the film remains engaging throughout, striking a perfect balance between scares and laughs.

Munjya is very well executed, each frame is well crafted to immerse the audience in the eerie atmosphere of the story, while the seamless transitions between past and present enhance the storytelling. Visually, the film is a treat for the eyes along with an evocative soundtrack by Sachin-Jigar. However, at times one can feel that the film stays low on horror and high on comedy. But the director's attention to detail is evident in every frame, creating a hauntingly atmospheric backdrop that draws viewers into the presented world of the film.

Acting

The cast delivers standout performances, with Abhay Verma shining as the relatable yet determined Bittu. Mona Singh impresses as Bittu's mother, Pammi, bringing depth and vulnerability to her character, while Sharvari captivates as Bella, the love interest caught amid supernatural chaos. Sathyaraj's portrayal of the seasoned exorcist adds gravitas to the narrative, heightening the tension during the film's climactic moments.

Verdict

Munjya offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well. Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars.