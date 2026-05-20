Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni says Mouni Roy deserves 'privacy and more strength' after separation announcement

New Delhi:

Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who recently launched her own podcast Half Ticket Full Nagrik, exclusively spoke to India TV about her life, films and more. One of Kulkarni's upcoming projects is with Madhur Bhandarkar titled The Wives, which also stars Mouni Roy and will soon be released.

For the unversed, Mouni was in the headlines recently after she announced her separation from Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage. Amid this, Sonali Kulkarni has come out in support of her The Wives co-star, saying she only wishes “privacy and more strength” for Mouni during this phase.

Sonali Kulkarni speaks about Mouni Roy

In an exclusive interaction with India TV Digital, Sonali Kulkarni reacted to the way conversations around separations often play out on social media, especially when women are involved. While choosing not to comment directly on the rumours, the actor spoke warmly about her experience working with Mouni in The Wives, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

“I only feel for her as my co-star. I feel like giving her immense privacy and more strength to sail through this difficult time. She's been a wonderful co-star,” Sonali said.

Sonali Kulkarni talks about working with Madhur Bhandarkar

The actor went on to recall the atmosphere on the sets of The Wives, saying the team shared a genuinely memorable experience while filming the project. “We had such a gala time on Madhur's set. I even told Madhur on the last day of the shoot that this is the rarest experience that I felt, and I don't want this shoot to ever end. I want to go on and on because Madhur gives you a fantastic work atmosphere,” she shared.

Praising Madhur Bhandarkar’s working style, Sonali added that the filmmaker creates a relaxed environment for actors despite being deeply passionate about performances. “He's very passionate about the way he wants your performance to come out, and at the same time, there's pressure. But it's a very relaxed atmosphere,” she said.

Sonali also said she believes Mouni would have found comfort and warmth during the making of the film and deserves the space to make decisions about her personal life peacefully. “So I'm very happy the warmth Madhur has given all of us, and Mouni definitely must have gotten that warmth and must have taken her own time to think about her life, and I have much love and respect for her,” she added.

Apart from launching her own podcast with children, Sonali Kulkarni will also be a part of The Paradise with Nani.

Also read: 'No third party involved': Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar slams 'baseless' rumours around their separation