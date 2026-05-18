'No third party involved': Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar slams 'baseless' rumours around their separation

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have separated after four years of marriage. After days of speculation, the duo addressed the same via a joint official statement that was posted on their social media handles. Ever since, several rumours have been circulating on the internet - some claimed Mouni charged alimony, while others speculated that there was a "third party" involvement in their divorce. While the duo have remained mum until now, Suraj posted a long note on his Instagram story, slamming all ongoing rumours.

Suraj Nambiar slams rumours around his divorce from Mouni Roy

Tagging Mouni on his Instagram story, Suraj Nambir wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone."

"I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it. Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do," he continued.

He concluded, saying, "Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURAJ NAMBIAR)Suraj Nambiar slams rumours on his divorce with Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met at a club. They got married on January 27, 2022 and parted ways in 2026.