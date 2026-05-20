Chandra Gochar: 3 zodiac signs may see massive gains as Moon becomes extremely powerful in Cancer tonight

New Delhi:

The Moon is set to move from Gemini into its own zodiac sign, Cancer, on the night of May 20 at 10:40 pm. According to astrology beliefs, the Moon will remain in Cancer until the morning of May 23, and this transit could bring positive changes for a few zodiac signs.

Astrologers believe the Moon becomes especially strong while placed in Cancer because it naturally rules this sign. Because of this, some zodiac signs may see improvement in areas connected to money, family life, career growth and emotional balance during the upcoming days.

Aries may see financial growth and family happiness

For Aries natives, the Moon’s transit will take place in the fourth house, which is linked with comfort, property, vehicles and motherly happiness in astrology.

This transit is considered favourable for domestic peace and material comforts.

Some Aries natives may receive benefits related to land, property or vehicles during this phase. There are also chances that pending legal matters connected to property disputes could move in their favour.

The atmosphere at home may feel calmer and happier. Spending quality time with family, especially with one’s mother, could bring emotional comfort.

Professionally too, the period may remain supportive. Working professionals could see sudden financial gains or stronger income opportunities. Business-related plans are also likely to move ahead successfully.

For married Aries natives, misunderstandings in relationships may gradually begin easing, creating a more peaceful environment.

Cancer natives may feel mentally stronger and financially stable

For Cancer natives, the Moon will enter the first house, also known as the ascendant house in astrology. This house is associated with health, personality, confidence and emotional balance.

Since the Moon is also the ruling planet of Cancer, astrologers believe this transit may create especially positive effects.

Some Cancer natives may receive delayed payments or recover stuck money during this period. Financially, the transit appears favourable.

There may also be more clarity regarding career-related confusion. Many people could start feeling more focused, mentally clear and emotionally stable over the next few days.

Health and emotional balance may also improve.

For those planning investments or thinking about starting a business, astrologers believe the timing may prove supportive. Positive developments in married life are also expected.

Virgo natives may benefit through career and social life

For Virgo natives, the Moon will move into the eleventh house, which is associated with gains, ambitions, friendships and fulfilment of wishes.

This transit may open new income opportunities for some Virgo natives. Career growth and professional recognition are also likely to improve during this phase.

Astrologers believe earlier investments may begin showing stronger returns. Some people may see long-pending wishes moving closer to fulfilment.

Positive developments in family life are also expected. A few natives could receive good news connected to children or education.

Students pursuing higher education may receive important achievements or opportunities. Those hoping to travel abroad could also see progress in their plans.

Socially too, this phase may remain active. Virgo natives could spend more time interacting with friends, attending gatherings or reconnecting with people after a long gap.

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