Horoscope Today, May 20, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know your lucky colour, number and daily predictions

New Delhi:

Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Chaturthi falls on Wednesday. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect till 11:07 AM. Punarvasu Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night until 4:12 AM the next morning. The day also marks Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, making it spiritually significant for devotees observing the fast and seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for prosperity and peace.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring happiness and positivity for Aries natives. Sudden financial gains are possible, and a favourable contact may help you earn extra income. Friends and colleagues are likely to appreciate your efforts. Pending tasks that have been delayed for a long time may finally get completed. Advice from an experienced person could prove beneficial. You will make sincere efforts to express your thoughts clearly in front of others. New plans to increase income may also take shape. Health will remain better than before, while family life is expected to stay peaceful and comfortable.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives are likely to have a productive and pleasant day. You may receive support from a few people in business matters. Mutual understanding and affection will strengthen your marital relationship. Your social life is expected to remain balanced and positive. Work pressure in business may reduce slightly, allowing you to focus on new activities. Those associated with real estate could benefit from a profitable deal. Financial progress is indicated. A fresh idea may help you complete an important task. Students may come across new opportunities for growth and learning.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives may come across new opportunities for growth and progress today. Blessings from elders will keep you motivated. Your mood is likely to remain cheerful throughout the day. Business conditions will stay stable, while people involved in the clothing business may see double profits. Government employees may need to travel for work. Married life will feel refreshing and positive. You may also plan a trip to a hill station. New ideas could inspire you to begin an important project. The day is expected to boost both your confidence and overall positivity. Family atmosphere will remain warm and harmonious.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives are likely to experience a better day compared to the recent past. Meeting a few positive and supportive people may brighten your mood further. New paths for growth and success could open up. Your work may receive appreciation in the office. To complete important tasks, you might need to make some adjustments to your routine. Health will remain stable. You may plan an outing with your spouse. If you are considering any investment, make sure to check all details carefully before making a decision.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

The day may remain average for Leo natives. Working professionals could receive a new project that may benefit them in the future. Students of this sign are likely to have a decent day academically. Your hard work is expected to bring positive results. Farmers may benefit from new government schemes. Health is likely to remain better than usual. Family situations will gradually improve and bring more comfort.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to have an excellent day. You may receive a phone call from a childhood friend, bringing back old memories. Pending tasks are likely to get completed. Important agreements in business may move forward successfully, and expansion plans could work in your favour. You may meet a few influential people today. Teachers are likely to attend an important meeting. Guidance from elders will help you learn something valuable for the future. Support from parents will remain strong throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives may have a fairly balanced day. You could participate in social activities and community-related work. A new responsibility at the workplace may help you prove your abilities through hard work. Some running around related to family matters is possible. Travel plans made today are likely to be beneficial. You may also plan an outing with friends or family members. For any legal or court-related matter, guidance from seniors may prove useful. Be cautious in financial and property-related matters.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives are likely to enjoy a positive and rewarding day. Support from others may help you complete an important task. You could visit a friend’s house, while family members are expected to support your decisions. Work-related travel with a colleague is also possible. Take proper care of your mother’s health. Those building a house may see progress in their work. You may also think of adopting a fresh approach towards your tasks. Your spouse is likely to give you reasons to feel happy and appreciated.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may experience a better day than usual. Even a little effort could bring significant profits. You may plan a dinner outing with your spouse, which will help strengthen your bond. Children may spend time at a picnic spot with friends. A promising career opportunity could come your way. Changes in your professional life are also indicated. Students wishing to study abroad may see their dreams moving closer to reality.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives are likely to have a favourable day. Your polite and positive behaviour will leave a good impression on people around you. Respect and recognition in society may increase. Office work is likely to get completed on time. Help from a friend may assist you in finishing personal tasks. Financial gains are possible. In some matters, support from higher authorities or senior officials may also work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives are likely to have a favourable and energetic day. Peace and happiness will prevail within the family. You may feel emotionally satisfied and relaxed. There are chances of meeting someone special and having an important conversation with them. You could also take children out for an outing. Work-related travel undertaken today is expected to bring positive results. Senior officials are likely to remain pleased with your efforts.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to enjoy a pleasant day. You may visit a religious place with family members. Your social circle could expand, and financial gains are expected. Creativity and freshness will reflect in your work. You may get opportunities to strengthen bonds with loved ones. Positive news is likely to come your way. Hard work will bring favourable results, and your efficiency at work may increase, helping you build a stronger influence in your professional life. Those in relationships are likely to spend happy moments together.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)