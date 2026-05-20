Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to come with big camera and battery upgrades

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading name in the consumer electronics segment, has been reportedly working to shake things up next year (2027) by adding a Galaxy S27 Pro to its usual flagship line-up. As per the leaks, the company will be launching four Galaxy S27 models: Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra.

Samsung may focus on premium display technology

The S27 Pro is supposed to slot between the Plus and Ultra, bringing premium features in a slightly smaller package. Rumour has it the Pro gets a 6.4-inch display—a nice middle ground if you do not want something as big as the Ultra. Expect some hardware upgrades here: a better camera setup, a slimmer build, and a battery that tops the standard S27’s. Samsung wants the Pro to deliver top-shelf performance without the size (or heft) of the Ultra. Some leaks even say the Pro borrows hardware from its Ultra sibling, but don’t count on S Pen support. It sounds like Samsung’s chasing the compact premium market that’s been heating up lately.

Galaxy S27 Pro could offer a compact flagship experience

Now, the S27 Ultra isn’t staying quiet, either. The Ultra’s rumoured to get a big camera refresh, led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with a variable aperture. That would mean sharper low-light shots and more control over your photos, period. On top of that, Samsung might give the Ultra a beefier battery—something bigger than the old 5,000mAh pack—but without making the phone heavier or thicker. If they pull it off, that's pretty impressive.

Galaxy S27 Ultra may receive major hardware upgrades

Samsung’s also looking at new ways to make their displays stand out, think more advanced display tech on both the S27 Pro and the Ultra. One feature floating around is something called 'Privacy Display', so people next to you can’t peek at your screen. Keeping production costs in check while levelling up the hardware is no small feat, but that seems to be the goal.

Launch is still months away

It’s worth remembering that the launch is months away, and Samsung hasn’t confirmed the S27 Pro yet. All of this is coming from leaks, not official sources. But if even half of it pans out, the S27 series could be Samsung’s biggest flagship leap in a while.