Lava Shark 2 5G India launch confirmed: Budget 5G phone with big battery

New Delhi:

Lava just confirmed the Shark 2 5G will hit the Indian market by the end of May 2026. This new phone builds on Lava’s Shark lineup, now aiming squarely at folks who want affordable 5G without all the usual compromises.

If you remember the Lava Shark 2 4G that showed up last year, this 5G version is basically its direct follow-up. Instead of just tossing in faster data, Lava wants to keep the price low, too—they’re putting the Shark 2 5G into the sub-Rs 15,000 bracket.

Who's after Lava with this one?

People making the jump from feature phones, anyone ready to ditch their old 4G device, or budget buyers who finally want to try 5G without emptying their wallets. That also means the Shark 2 5G is about to go head-to-head with affordable 5G options from brands like Redmi, Realme, Poco, and Samsung.

Now, let’s talk about the display

The phone comes with a proper 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so you will be getting super-smooth scrolling and a much better gaming experience than usual at this price. Lava is leaning heavily into that higher refresh rate to make everything from gaming to multitasking feel more fluid.

Battery

Battery life is not just a throwaway bullet point either. Lava claims the Shark 2 5G delivers all-day power, citing up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and north of 12 hours of screen-on time, even with the screen pumping at 120Hz. That’s a big promise, but if the numbers hold up, this phone is going to crush lighter-use days without breaking a sweat.

Durability

They are not ignoring that, either. The Shark 2 5G comes with an IP64 rating, so it’ll shrug off dust and splashes way better than most entry-level phones.

Performance

As for performance, Lava’s keeping the details under wraps a bit longer. But they have teased that the chipset scored over 500,000 on the AnTuTu v11 benchmark. Translation: It’s easily powerful enough for everyday multitasking, some light gaming, social media scrolling, and streaming.

There’s more to come, as Lava says that they are revealing the full spec sheet, camera details, design features, official price, and availability at the launch event later this month.

For reference, last year’s Lava Shark 2 4G came with a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Unisoc T7250 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera, and 18W fast charging for ₹6,999. So keep a close eye on what Lava’s about to bring to the table—especially if you want a future-proof phone without the premium price tag.