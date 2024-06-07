'The next step is always forward...', 3 Idiots actress Mona Singh on her 20 year journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh who gained recognition after starring in the hit TV show Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin, recently spoke about her 20-year journey in the industry. One can't change the past, only celebrate it because of their choices and actor Mona Singh says she is just grateful for her career of 20 years, a journey she started with the superhit TV show "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin", for giving her "these beautiful glory days". She also spoke about her upcoming film Munjya.

According to a report in PTI, she said, "The next step is always forward, the past is gone. You can't change it, you can celebrate it because of the choices that you have made. I'm very happy these 20 years in this industry have been so fruitful. The industry has been so giving and accepting. I love the fact I am still around and I'm now exploring OTT and films."

She further added, "All the releases that I had last year just made 2023 extra special. All three were loved and what was even better was that all characters were so different from one another. I'm just so grateful for these beautiful glory days that I'm witnessing. It is true that good things come to those who wait."

Mona Singh who is part of the the upcoming horror comedy film Munjya, said "I am so happy about the fact that I'm getting to explore all different genres as an actor. This was a first for me and we shot in some very beautiful, pristine locations in the Konkan region. The script is amazing and so funny."

Munjya, which is rooted in Marathi folklore, follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu. In the film, Mona Singh plays the role of Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu. The 42-year-old said she and Sarpotdar worked closely to add "more layers" to her character in "Munjya", which she described as a "sweet, family story". "She runs a salon, she's independent, fierce, and very possessive about her son. She doesn't want her son to go out and explore the world because she is possessive about him as a single mother. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy film also stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

Mona Singh is a prominent actress who played various roles in films and TV shows. She has been part of films including 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang, Ek Chup, and Laal Singh Chaddha. Her notable TV shows including Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Mauka-E-Vardaat. Mona Singh will next be seen in the web series "Paan Parda Zarda" from "Mirzapur" director Gurmmeet Singh and Prime Video's "Ma Ka Sum".

