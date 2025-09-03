The Naked Gun [2025]: OTT release, plot, cast, and IMDb rating Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s The Naked Gun 2025 remake has hit theatres and OTT. Here’s the cast, IMDb rating and where to watch.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's film The Naked Gun was declared a hit at the box office as it had earnings of over $95 million worldwide. The film is a remake of the 1988 classic comedy, in which Leslie Nielsen did a great job. The Naked Gun is a remake of a famous comedy franchise.

Now that the film is available on OTT, let's have a look at all the aspects related to the film.

The Naked Gun 2025 release date

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer The Naked Gun was released in theatres on August 1. For the unversed, earlier fans had raised questions over the casting of Liam Neeson in the film. Since the release of the trailer, netizens seemed divided over his casting in the film.

The Naked Gun 2025 cast and characters

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer, known for Saturday Night Live and Popstar. Liam is joined by stars like Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes. Liam Neeson, who is 72 years old, usually appears in action and drama films like Taken and Schindler's List. The Naked Gun is his first major comedy film.

Liam Neeson plays Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Leslie Nielsen's iconic character in the film. But after watching the trailer, fans raised questions on social media. On the other hand, Anderson plays Beth Davenport, who is the sister of a man who has died under mysterious circumstances connected with Crane's enterprise.

The Naked Gun movie plot and storyline

A relatively inexperienced police detective named Frank Drebin attempts to stop a scheme to use mind control to turn innocent people into killers. But until he meets Beth Davenport, Frank has no proof. Despite being unaware of Ludwig's cunning schemes, she falls in love with Frank and consents to assist him.

Where to watch The Naked Gun 2025: OTT release details

Paramount Pictures said in a news release that The Naked Gun has been made available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango.

The Naked Gun IMDb rating

The Hollywood film received mixed reviews from the audience and has a 6.9 IMDb rating.

