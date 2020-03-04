Thappad Box Office Collection Day 5: Will Taapsee Pannu's film be able to keep up the momentum?

Thappad has so far earned around Rs 16 crore

Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha is going slow and steady at the box office. So far, it has earned Rs 16.92 crore at the box office despite having a dip in its business on Monday. Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, which opened at Rs 3 crore earned Rs 2.26 crore on Monday. Word of mouth has helped Thappad to maintain the momentum.

Earlier, tweeting Day 4 collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Thappad is steady, finds patronage on Day 4 at select sectors [#Delhi, #NCR]... Needs to maintain the pace from Tue-Thu... Eyes ₹ 22.50 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. #India biz.''

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Like Mulk and Article 15, Anubhav Sinha's latest offering has also been flooded with rave reviews from the critics. Thappad talks about deep-rooted patriarchy and everyday sexism prevalent in Indian society.

The film has an ensemble cast of Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah. Debutant Pavail Gulati is playing Taapsee's husband in the movie.

Indiatvnews.com film critic Sonal Gera in her review of Thappad wrote, ''The multiple lenses form the crux of the movie. A house help -- a victim of domestic abuse, a lawyer -- a victim of indifference and indignant behaviour, and a single mother -- a victim of "isne phirse nayi car leli... Yeh karti kya hai!" Anubhav Sinha does a brilliant job in interweaving these elements together, and presenting a giant-sized mirror to the society.'' Read full review here.

