Thamma trailer X review: Mixed reactions pour in for Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer The latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe 'Thamma' featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others will hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Watch the trailer here.

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer 'Thamma' launched its official trailer on Friday, September 26, 2025, at an event in Mumbai. Soon after its release, netizens couldn't stop reacting to it. So far, the Thamma trailer has received mixed reviews from social media users.

Some called it "pretty underwhelming", while others pointed out flaws in the trailer and criticised the makers for "using internet memes as jokes." Read on to find out what netizens are saying about the 'Thamma' trailer.

Thamma trailer X review

One X user wrote, "Pretty underwhelming, though some interesting shots were there. Somehow, the universe’s goodwill is still holding me and keeping me hopeful. #ThammaTrailer."

Another added, "An above-average trailer that was lifted by Munjya & Bhediya references. Maddock needs to stop using internet memes as jokes. However, the film still remains exciting for me due to the universe aspect which feels well connected. Loved the Bhediya redesign. #Thamma."

Some users called the Thamma trailer "overall paisa vasool entertainment". One Twitter user praised Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry and also appreciated the one-liners and punches from Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The tweet read, "#ThammaTrailer is hilarious and power-packed with the dose of perfect entertainment. #AyushmannKhurrana and #RashmikaMandanna’s chemistry looks great together. And one-liners and punches are confirmed, as #PareshRawal and #NawazuddinSiddiqui promise huge hilarious moments. Overall, PAISA VASOOL GUARANTEED!!! #Thamma."

Thamma trailer is out

While sharing the trailer across social media platforms, the makers captioned the post as, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali! Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October."

Watch Thamma’s official trailer below:

Thamma: Production details

It is significant to note that the horror-comedy film 'Thamma' is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. within the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

