Thama teaser out: Ayushmann Khurana-Rashmika Mandanna pair up for a thrilling love story | Watch The official teaser of 'Thama' has been released by the makers on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, across social media platforms. The horror comedy film features Ayushmann Khurana, Rashmika Mandanna and others in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of Thama, Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy, have dropped its much-awaited teaser on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

On Tuesday, the makers shared the official teaser with the caption that reads, "Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of #Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide." Check the post below:

Thama teaser is out now

The 1-minute and 49-second teaser begins with a voiceover, which seems to be Ayushmann Khurrana's, "Reh paogyi mere bina 100 saal tak", and in response, it appears Rashmika Mandanna replies, "100 saal kya, ek pal ke liye bhi nahi". The official teaser is packed with action sequences and thrilling visuals, leaving audiences curious about what’s in store. It ends with a quirky comedic line of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Watch Thama teaser below:

Thama release date

The horror comedy film 'Thama' is slated to hit the silver screens this Diwali. The Bollywood film is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara and Suresh Mathew. For the unversed, this film is the latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which includes films like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya. Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Thama's first look posters revealed

Earlier on Monday, the makers revealed the first look posters of the lead cast on social media. According to the given details, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the role of "Taraka", Ayushmann Khurrana as "Alok". Nawazuddin Siddiqui as "Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah" and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as "Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal."

