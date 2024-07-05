'Tauba Tauba' fever: Nushrratt Bharuccha grooves to Vicky Kaushal-Karan Aujla's song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nushrratt Bharuccha

Seems like Vicky Kaushal's dance moves and Karan Aujla's song Tauba Tauba Fever are gripping the celebrities too. The song which has gone viral ever since its release has amassed millions of views within a short period. After Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, now Nushrratt Bharuccha is the latest addition to appreciate the song 'Tauba Tauba', on which she can be seen dancing. Along with this, she has also shared a long post praising the actor.

Along with the video she wrote in the caption, "This song is on loop!! So many of my favourite ppl have come together to create this sensational video! @vickykaushal oh my god!Have been waiting for you to treat us with exactly this!! Kamaal combo - too hot n too cool!! ....@karanaujla And Him! Uff Ufff! Ufff!! Kya hi bolun! Killed it with this one Fannn for life bro!."

@boscomartis Boskiiii you have taken this to another level!!! Matlabbbb Class!!! @tripti_dimri You go, girl!!! #slay @samidha.wangnoo Ladkiii tu bas yehi karti reh aur aise hi karti reh… you are shining!!!

She added, "You two! I have never loved a song set this much! I have never loved the lighting of a song set this much!! I watch the video once over just to see your work! It’s Magic! @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari I am so happy for you’ll!!! This one’s going to be big!! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies."

'Bad Newz', the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024. The movie will have Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Also, Ananya Pandey will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. 'Bad Newz' is gonna be full of entertainment for which the audience can't wait.

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "Comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor.

