Alpha: Makers announce Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy universe film | See video

Fans buckle up as one more spy thriller film is on the way. Production house Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the title of first female-led spy which will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. The makers took to social media to announce the title of the film i.e., Alpha with a motion poster.

In the video, Alia Bhatt's voiceover plays in the background, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar, aur hamari program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez. Sabse veer. Dhyan se dekho toh har sahar mein ek jungle hein. Aur jungle mein humesha raaj karega… Alpha ". Along with the video, the makers wrote in the caption, "The #ALPHA girls are here. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari". Fans went gaga, the moment the announcement was dropped. One user wrote, "Omg!! I will be the first one to watch this movie". Another user wrote, "That's amazing".

Alia and Sharvari’s Alpha's filming has begun and presently is in the development and pre-production stage. The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest franchise in the Hindi cinema. It all started in 2012 with Salman Khan-starrer 'Ek Tha Tiger', which became a huge blockbuster. The chain of blockbusters just started here and it was followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

Alia-Sharvari’s Alpha is the next big offering from Aditya Chopra, who is also currently making War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead. The next film from this fabled blockbuster universe would be Pathaan 2, followed by Tiger vs Pathaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up filming Jigra, her upcoming movie. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed his next movie, Love and War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, in January, it took all of his fans by surprise. This is the director's debut film with Kaushal, and it brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhatt get back together following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Wednesday, January 24, the title of the new movie was revealed. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Day of 2025.

Sharvari is currently basking in the success of her recent horror flick Munjya and also made a cameo appearance in Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj. Apart from this, she also has Vedaa with John Abraham in her kitty. She described it as a "special film." ''Vedaa is a special film. Also, it's my first titular role...can't wait for the audience to watch it. The film also delivers an important message to the society," said Sharvari. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day.

