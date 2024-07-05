Mirzapur 3 Review: Queens rise, empires fall, blood, betrayal and a climax you won't see coming

Mirzapur 3 Review Photo:X Movie Name: Mirzapur 3

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 Director: Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer

Genre: Crime Thriller

By the end of the second season of 'Mirzapur,' several characters had met their demise, marking the end of their dominance. Among them, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) was in the most critical condition. Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) embarked on a new path, aiming to establish a new gangster empire. The deaths of Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu Sharma) and Bauji further weakened the foundation of the Tripathi family. Kaleen Bhaiya's story took an intriguing turn during Guddu Pandit's attack, ending on a cliffhanger and heralding the start of a new chapter.

The audience was certain that a third season would follow, but many questions lingered. Who would dominate the world of power? Who would claim the throne of Mirzapur? From the uncertainty surrounding Kaleen Bhaiya's fate to the suspense over Chhote Tyagi's death, every question finds its answer in the third season. The battle of the gangsters has begun, and with that, we return with the review of 'Mirzapur 3.' Reading this will clear all your speculations.

What's special about the new season

After the success of the first two seasons, the makers faced the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Following the deaths of several seasoned characters, the story needed a fresh twist. Audiences had already begun speculating about the future of the narrative, and the makers did not disappoint. They not only continued the story effectively but also gave it a new direction. This season, besides the usual bloodshed, the plot is enriched with true love, survival strategies, and plenty of moral lessons.

The story ends on a cliffhanger, hinting at the dawn of a new era, indicating that a fourth season is on the horizon. In this upcoming season, new dimensions of characters like Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya will be explored. The real spice in the next season will be added by the female characters. The conclusion of this season strongly suggests that a transformation is underway, with women aspiring to take over the throne of Mirzapur. By the end of this season, characters like Madhuri Yadav, Golu, Dimpy, and Beena will become quite powerful.

Story:

Now, let's come to the story of the third season. Besides Jaunpur and Mirzapur, this time the tale of the strongmen from Siwan, Bihar is prominently featured. The power of Jaunpur's strongman Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma) will be seen increasing. In the initial episodes, there will be a direct clash between Sharad Shukla and Guddu Pandit for the throne of Mirzapur. The absence of Kaleen Bhaiya will be felt in the first four episodes. In the initial part of the story, Sharad Shukla receives support from Chief Minister Madhuri Yadav (Isha Talwar), Dadda Tyagi (Lilliput Faruqui), and his son (Vijay Varma), which will prove effective in weakening Guddu. Guddu Pandit's family will be seen torn apart and scattered, affecting both his heart and mind. Golu Gupta will play a significant role in the story and Guddu Pandit's life, not only as a shield but also as emotional support. The life of Ramakant Pandit, Guddu Pandit's father, who is in jail, will provide many lessons. With the emergence of new enmities and friendships, Kaleen Bhaiya will be reborn. Mirzapur will find a new and final rightful heir to the throne. There will also be a revelation about the death of Chote Tyagi (Vijay Varma), which might leave you shocked. There is already suspicion about the real father of Beena Tripathi's child and a clue about this will be revealed in the season. In the end, Kaleen Bhaiya will turn the whole game around, adding a real twist to the story.

The real thrill lies in the climax, with a stunning revelation in the final 10 minutes that you won't anticipate throughout the entire 10 episodes. The story is filled with suspense; just as one mystery is unveiled, another one stands ready to keep you hooked till the end. It never gets dull, so you can binge-watch it with ease. It's fair to say that this time, they've tried to take a different approach. You can even relate the story to recent politics in Uttar Pradesh. The recurring theme of a "fear-free state" will remind you of Yogi Adityanath's administration. The fear of law enforcement among gangsters, especially after the death of Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh, is also portrayed. There's even a glimpse of political defection. All these elements make this season relatable to recent events.

Acting and Direction:

In terms of acting and direction, Mirzapur 3 scores full marks. Ali Fazal appears more powerful and serious than before, maintaining his impactful presence. His acting is top-notch, and his dialogues are equally impressive. Pankaj Tripathi's character appears less frequently this season, but he manages to establish a new and even more effective persona in just a few scenes. Anjum Sharma, who plays Sharad, gets ample screen time and makes full use of it, standing strong alongside Ali Fazal. His character shines in this season's storyline.

Vijay Varma successfully portrays a range of emotions, and his character seems to be evolving positively. Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, emerges as the true powerhouse and leading lady of this season. Her quick wit in every situation will impress you. Isha Talwar makes good use of her extended screen time and is perfect for the role of Madhuri Yadav. Rasika Dugal once again wins hearts with her performance. Harshita Gaur, playing Guddu Pandit’s sister Dimpy, is impactful even in her limited scenes.

Finding flaws in the direction of Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer is nearly impossible. They craft the story with the precision of a bird meticulously building its nest.

Negatives:

Pankaj Tripathi's reduced screen presence will surely be missed. His impactful acting will be remembered time and again. Dialogues like "Kekda maane aashiqui," "Siwan mein koi Tyagiyon se gaddari kare itna potash kisi ke pichwada mein hai nahin," "Patte khelte hain, kismat wale nahin, gude wale...," "Survival ke jo zaroori hai wahi usool hai," are strong in the film. However, they don't create the same meme-worthy moments as the first two seasons, which makes the impact a bit subdued. Each episode is approximately an hour long, but thanks to good direction, they avoid becoming tedious.

Verdict:

Once again, the story doesn't reach a conclusion, which might be a bit disappointing. However, the new and intriguing twist at the end of this season will definitely pique your curiosity and leave you wondering, "What happens next?" And that's its X factor. Therefore, this season deserves 3.5 stars.