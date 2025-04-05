Increased screen time can increase risk of depression in teen girls, finds study The new study found that increased screen time led to deteriorated sleep within three months, impacting both the duration and quality of sleep. The study was conducted by researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet and published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health. Read on to know more.

A new study has found that excessive screen time can affect one's sleep, thereby increasing the risk of depressive symptoms; especially among teenage girls. The study was conducted by researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet and published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.

Prior studies have linked the use of screens and devices with poorer quality of sleep and a higher chance of mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression. However, researchers of the recent study have said that sleep problems and depression can often coincide and the direction of these links has been unclear.

For the study, the researchers 4,810 Swedish students aged 12-16, collecting data on sleep quality and quantity, depressive symptoms and screen usage over the course of a year.

The team found that increased screen time led to deteriorated sleep within three months, impacting both the duration and quality of sleep.

Screen time was also found to postpone sleep times towards later hours -- disrupting multiple aspects of the human sleep-wake cycle at once. Further, the researchers found that among boys, screen time directly increased their risk of depression after twelve months, while among girls the depressive effect was caused by sleep disturbances.

Sleep was found to explain about 38 per cent to 57 per cent of the link between screen time and depression in girls. Boys who spent more time on screens also experienced sleep disruptions, but these were not strongly associated with later depression, the researchers said.

The study showed that "screen-sleep displacements impact several aspects of sleep simultaneously. Displacements led to elevated depressive symptoms among girls but not boys," the authors wrote.

The researchers wrote, "Boys may be more prone to externalising symptoms due to sleep loss."

In September 2024, the Swedish Public Health Agency announced guidelines that teenagers should not use no more than two-to-three hours of daily leisure screen time, partly to promote better sleep. The study's results could "mirror potentially beneficial public health effects of national screen time recommendations," the authors said.

(PTI inputs)

