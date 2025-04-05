World Health Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day World Health Day is observed every year which also marks the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO). There is a specific theme that is chosen every year which highlights the priority of public health. Read on to know the date, theme, history and significance of World Health Day 2025.

World Health Day is a day which marks the founding anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is observed every year to raise awareness about global health issues and prevent them. There is a specific theme that is chosen every year which highlights the priority of public health. Read on to know the date, theme, history and significance of World Health Day 2025.

World Health Day 2025 Date and Theme

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 which also marks the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The day will be observed this year as well by healthcare providers, health organisations and governments among others.

The theme of World Health Day this year is "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures". The theme is centred around maternal and newborn health. The WHO says that it is a year-long campaign and it will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

World Health Day History

The day was established by the WHO in 1948 to raise awareness about global health issues and promote healthier living worldwide. The first World Health Day took place in 1950 and since then, it has focused on different health themes each year, addressing critical health concerns such as mental health, clean water, and infectious diseases.

This not only highlights the importance of universal healthcare but also encourages governments and communities to take action to improve public health systems.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day holds significant importance as it serves as a global reminder to prioritise health and well-being. The day brings attention to important health issues, from infectious diseases to mental health and encourages people, communities and governments to take action to improve healthcare systems. It highlights the need for universal health coverage, equitable access to healthcare and the importance of preventive care.

