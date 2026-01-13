Is Punjabi singer Talwiinder's face revealed in leaked clip? Viral video with Disha Patani sparks debate Punjabi singer Talwiinder has found himself at the centre of online buzz after a video linking him with Disha Patani went viral. The clip has sparked a debate on privacy.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon married her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, on January 11 in Udaipur. While the focus was naturally on the newlyweds, the wedding soon became a talking point for another reason, as the guest list featured a few familiar faces whose appearances sparked widespread chatter online.

Among them was Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, whose presence did not go unnoticed. However, it was another pairing that truly caught the internet’s attention. Bollywood actress Disha Patani and a man, whom the internet is claiming to be Punjabi singer Talwiinder, have emerged as the unexpected highlight of the celebrations. The duo were seen holding hands, standing next to each other, and even leaving together from the airport after the festivities.

Who is Talwiinder, and why is he suddenly everywhere?

A short video clip from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding has been doing the rounds on social media, drawing sharp reactions from fans and followers alike. In the clip, Disha Patani is seen smiling, laughing and mingling with guests. However, what got everyone's attention was a fleeting moment where the actress was seen holding hands with a man standing beside her.

Social media users were quick to identify the man as Talwiinder, a singer known for keeping a low personal profile and his personality hidden, despite his growing popularity. He is immensely popular on both Instagram and YouTube, with 6.7 million followers and 2.45 million followers, on both platforms respectively.

The clip, though fleeting, was enough to set off discussions, with many pointing to it as the reason behind the sudden spike in interest around the Punjabi artiste. However, his fans weren't too happy. Some users flagged the video as a possible breach of privacy, questioning whether the person shown was actually Talwiinder. They also posted comments reflecting privacy concerns, such as, "Bande ki kuch privacy bhi hoti h", "Why is his face being revealed when he chose not to show it? At the very least blur it", "Talwinder ka face reavel kb huaa kuchh bhi sath main dikh jaye bs date kr rhe hai bol do", "Is it really Talwiinder?", and a similar mix of comments.

Did Talwiinder reveal his real face in the viral video?

What made the video even more intriguing for fans was the fact that the man in the video, if at all Talwiinder, appeared without the face paint or coverings he is usually associated with during public appearances. Over the years, the singer has often spoken about his decision to keep his face hidden, saying he prefers listeners to focus on his music and the emotions it carries rather than on his appearance.

The wedding clip, which apparently shows him clearly and without any disguise, appears to be the first time many fans have seen him this way - provided that the man in the clip is at all Talwiinder. The singer is yet to comment on the controversy and reveal if he was the man with Disha Patani in the viral videos.

