Who is Talwiinder? Disha Patani's rumoured beau who never reveals his face in public

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's love life has always been a topic of conversation. The MS Dhoni star, who was previously linked to Alexander Alex, but she never confirmed the relationship. Now, at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding, Disha was seen with a masked man. Some pictures of Disha with this masked man are going viral on social media.

In no time, social media users also guesses the masked man. Let's know about Disha's rumoured boyfriend here.

Who is Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

According to media reports, the man seen with Disha Patani is none other than Talwinder Singh Sidhu, known by his stage name Talwiinder, who is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and music producer.

Talwinder Singh Sidhu's birth and family

Talwinder Singh Sidhu was born into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family in Amritsar district, Punjab. He started singing at the age of just 4. At the age of 14, he moved to San Francisco (USA), where he studied and pursued music simultaneously. Talwinder creates songs in various styles such as trap, lo-fi, and hip-hop.

Talwinder has worked with several artists

Talwinder has sung and performed with many big singers. This list includes Yo Yo Honey Singh, Karan Aujla and several other artists. He has also worked on some Bollywood songs, such as 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' (Galla) and 'Tu Meri Main Tera' (Tenu Zyada Mohabbat).

Why does Talwinder hide his face?

According to media reports, Talwinder wants to keep his private life separate from his career. He believes it is important to live a normal life and stay away from the glitz and glamour. Therefore, they wear face paint or masks while performing on stage to keep their identities hidden.

Currently, there has been no official confirmation of Disha and Talwinder's relationship, but fans are quite excited after seeing the wedding and airport videos.

