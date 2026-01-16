Advertisement
Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: NMC elections feature 992 candidates contesting 151 seats across 38 wards, marking a streamlined yet fiercely contested civic poll after an eight-year gap.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Nagpur:

Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations went for single-phase elections on January 15 (Thursday), engaging around 3.49 crore voters across 2,869 seats at over 39,000 polling stations. The results will be declared on January 16 (Friday). In the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections for 151 total seats, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has fielded a strong lineup with BJP contesting 143 seats and Shiv Sena 8, while Congress has put forward 151 candidates to challenge across all wards. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting 96 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) has named 56 contenders, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in the fray for 22 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has announced 79 candidates, setting up a multi-cornered contest as parties vie for dominance in this key Maharashtra civic poll.

After 302 withdrawals, including 290 on the final day and 12 earlier- Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections feature 992 candidates contesting 151 seats across 38 wards, following an initial surge of 1,386 nominations for polls delayed nearly eight years since the 2017 body's dissolution in March 2022. Scrutiny validated 1,294 forms (535 by women), rejecting 80 (39 women’s), with no official BJP or Congress nominees disqualified, though zone-wise data reveals Lakadganj leading withdrawals at 43, followed by Mangalwari (37), Satranjipura (35), Dhantoli and Nehru Nagar (33 each), Gandhibagh-Mahal (30), Hanuman Nagar (28), Ashi Nagar (27), Dharampeth (24), and Laxmi Nagar (12), streamlining contests and reducing Independents to sharpen major-party clashes- Zone 9 boasts 180 contestants (92 women), Zone 1 the lowest at 75 (34 women).

BJP, dominant in 2007, 2012, and 2017 (when 1,135 vied for 151 seats: BJP/Congress 150 each, Shiv Sena 122, NCP 100, BSP 107, 500+ Independents; 2012 had 1,233 for 145), now battles internal rebels like six-time corporator Sunil Agrawal, Dhiraj Chavan (tied to MLA Pravin Datke), Sudhir Raut (Prabhag 18A), and ex-mayor Archana Dehankar’s husband Vinayak (Prabhag 17D Independent), risking vote splits amid a tight campaign where street-level outreach decides Nagpur’s civic control. 

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Live updates :Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting begins for 151 seats in Nagpur

    The vote counting began for 151 seats in Nagpur on January 16 (Friday). Nagpur Municipal Corporation's 151-seat election features intense competition with BJP-Shiv Sena alliance contesting BJP on 143 seats and Shiv Sena on 8, facing Congress (151 candidates), NCP (96), Shiv Sena (UBT) (56), MNS (22), and Sharad Pawar NCP (79).

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voter statistics of Nagpur

    In Nagpur, out of 2,483,112 eligible voters- 1,226,690 males and 1,256,166 females- about 51 per cent cast ballots amid minor EVM glitches, where 58 control units and 79 ballot units were replaced swiftly. Polling started at 7:30 am and ended at 5:30 pm, with turnout rising from 41.09 per cent by 3:30 pm.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voter turnout of Nagpur civic polls

    Nagpur civic polls on January 15 (Thursday), recorded a 51 per cent voter turnout by 5:30 pm, lower than expectations despite peaceful voting. Polling for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) spanned 38 wards and 151 seats, with notable participation from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

     

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nagpur civic polls: Shifting alliances and regional players of Maharashtra

    Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)- fields a united front. Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), mounts a fierce challenge. MNS, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and local fronts emerge as kingmakers in multiple cities, complicating the bipolar contest amid EVM glitches and high voter stakes.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra civic polls is 2029's power preview for political parties

    Elections across Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026, extend beyond local control, serving as a critical indicator for 2029 state politics. These polls will reveal if BJP maintains urban dominance, Maha Vikas Aghadi stages a comeback, or regional forces reshape power balances. Polling occurs simultaneously in all 29 corporations, with counting on January 16 (Friday). Post-Lok Sabha and assembly elections, this urban power struggle is viewed by analysts as a "semifinal," especially after years of administrator rule in several cities.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nagpur Municipal Corporation: Vote counting to begin at 10 am

    Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), is set to start at 10:00 am. The elections were held on January 15 (Thursday). There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state.

