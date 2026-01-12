Kriti Sanon gets emotional at Nupur Sanon's sindoor ceremony with Stebin Ben; new pics from Hindu wedding out Kriti Sanon was seen getting emotional during her sister Nupur Sanon’s sindoor ceremony with Stebin Ben, as new pictures from the couple’s Hindu wedding surfaced online. The couple got married on January 11.

Actor-singer Nupur Sanon married longtime boyfriend Stebin Ben in Udaipur on Sunday, January 11. Their wedding was a lavish affair, with families and several friends of the couple from the film industry in attendance. After a Christian wedding ceremony on Sunday afternoon, the couple got married as per Hindu rituals in the evening. The newlyweds have shared beautiful wedding photos from their D-Day.

For the unversed, Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon shares Hindu wedding pics

In the many photos posted by Nupur and Stebin, the duo look dreamy together. Some of their photos also had Kriti Sanon, fulfilling her sister duties. In some of the photos from the carousel, we see Kriti holding her sister's maang teeka while Stebin applies sindoor. In another photo, we can see Kriti walking alongside Nupur as she walks down the aisle, holding the phoolon ka chadar. The photos ended with a beautiful family picture blessing the newlyweds.

"Tu mere kal da sukoon, te ajj da shukr," Nupur wrote, while sharing photos from their wedding ceremony. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon replied with evil eyes emojis. Her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Singh Bahia commented with an evil eye and red heart emojis.

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's photos from Christian wedding

Nupur looked beautiful in a white boat-neck white gown as she walked down the aisle to marry Stebin. They posted several photos from the wedding, most of which had them sealing their bond with a kiss.

Newlywed Nupur Sanon wears chooda, sindoor in first look after wedding

The newlyweds, along with their families, are returning to the bay after weekend-long wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Nupur looked beautiful in a pastel blue salwar set, oozing newlywed vibes in chooda and sindoor. Kriti was quite the protective elder sister. Her rumoured boyfriend Karan was also a part of the video and the returning clan.

Nupur and Stebin's wedding was attended by several celebrities, friends of the Sanon family, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, among others. Sonu Nigam and Sukhbir performed live for the couple at their wedding.

