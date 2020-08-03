Sushant's Death Case: No direct money transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, says Mumbai Commissioner

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Sushant's Death Case: Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Rhea, Bihar police and actor's family

Putting all speculation to rest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said on Monday that there was no party at the home of actor Sushant Singh Raput on June 13, the day before he was found dead on June 14. "We have the CCTV footage of June 13 and June 14, there was no party there on June 13," Singh said. "The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the details of the financial transactions of Sushant's bank accounts," Singh said.

To a query on the name of a prominent Maharashtra political personality being bandied about on social media, Singh categorically said that no such thing has emerged in the investigations. To a query, Singh said that Sushant was "emotionally upset" after the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, and was even seeing 5 to 6 doctors.

"When he saw his name being linked with Disha Salian's death on social media, he was emotionally disturbed. He had met her only once and he had even asked his advocate who she was," Singh told mediapersons.

He pointed out that Sushant was very ‘conscious' about what was appearing on social media. The police chief categorically rejected allegations in some quarters that the Mumbai Police had not sealed Sushant's duplex flat in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14.

"The flat was sealed that day (June 14) itself. The next day (June 15), forensic teams and doctors visited the flat and completed their investigations there, only after that the flat was unsealed," Singh asserted.

On Sushant's bank accounts, he said that the investigations have shown Rs 4.50 crore in the form of deposits, but there is nothing on alleged money transfers to his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's accounts.

"We have recorded the statements of 56 persons so far, including Sushant's family members, doctors, friends, his current and former chartered accountants, the back transactions, checked the bank statements and bank ledgers. Further investigations are on," Singh said.

His response pertained to the FIR lodged by Sushant's father, Krishna Kumar Singh with Patna Police claiming Rhea Chakraborty and her family had allegedly swindled money from his son, and later the Enforcement Directorate also entered the investigation.

"The Mumbai Police are investigating the case thoroughly, in a professional manner, from all possible angles including Sushant's financial transactions and bank account details," Singh added.

While the initial statements of Sushant's father and sister were recorded on June 16, they have not responded to further requests later.

However, the police extended full cooperation with Sushant's sister and brother-in-law meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police and when they wanted to visit their Pune bungalow, the police ensured that an officer of ACP rank accompanied them.

Responding to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's statement on the ‘forced quarantine' of Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, Singh denied knowledge of the same and threw the ball in the BMC's court.

"I am not aware of it. The BMC should have knowledge of this, they handle such quarantine issues," Singh said.

The police commissioner convened the media gathering a day after he briefed state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and later accompanied him to give the status on the case to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, amid a clamour from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and sections of Bollywood to hand over the probe to CBI.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage