Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family tells SC 'Mumbai Police may be destroying evidence'

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case hearing in Supreme Court on August 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of Centre, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has agreed to take up the probe. In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police three days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record, and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accepted the Bihar government's request for a probe by the CBI into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Supreme Court hearing on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Here's what happened

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. SC directed Mumbai Police to file status report on probe conducted so far in Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation.

Vikas Singh, who is Sushant's family's lawyer accused the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealed against any further delay. Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe to be put on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

Tushar Mehta asked for the Centre to be made party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy asked to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out later this evening.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record, and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan represented Rhea Chakraborty and senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the Bihar government. A writ petition was filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court of India after Sushant's father KK Singh registered an FIR at Patna Police station last week accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and other charges. Since then a war of words has Further, the team of Bihar Police officials in Mumbai have alleged that Mumbai Police has not been cooperating with them. SC also asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

The matter turned very serious when it was reported that the case files of Disha Salian, Sushant Signh Rajput's ex-manager who died few days before the actor, were deleted by mistake by the police officials at Malwani police station. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh who was present at the Supreme Court's virtual hearing urged the Supreme Court to avoid delay in the case alleging that evidence is being destroyed on a daily basis by Mumbai Police. He feared that it could result in obstruction of justice for Sushant.

