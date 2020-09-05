Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Sushant Singh Rajput case: Drug peddler Kaizen Ebrahim gets bail

A Mumbai magistrate granted bail to one of the accused drug peddlers Kaizen Ebrahim in the ongoing probe into the narcotics angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here on Saturday. Earlier this morning, Ebrahim - who was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau - was sent to 14 days' judicial custody in the same case. He was among five persons arrested by the NCB in a bid to unravel the drugs angle in Bollywood.

Ebrahim's name was revealed by another accused Abdel Basit Parihar, who was nabbed by NCB on September 3.

Parihar - who the NCB described as an 'active member' of a drug syndicate with high-profile customers and narcotics suppliers - on his interrogation told the NCB that he purchased the drugs from Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra on instructions from Showik Chakraborty.

The brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda were arrested late on Friday and have been sent to 4 days' NCB custody on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, the probing agency arrested the late actor's staffer Dipesh Sawant on Saturday evening.

