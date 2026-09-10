Haiwaan Day 1 advance booking: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film crosses 30,000 ticket sales

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited thriller Haiwaan is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 11, 2026. Ahead of its release, the film has recorded an average start in terms of advance bookings at the Indian box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold over 30,000 tickets through Day 1 advance bookings.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. The two actors were last seen together in the 2008 film Tashan. The upcoming thriller has also created curiosity as Akshay steps into a negative role, while Saif plays a visually impaired character.

Haiwaan Day 1 advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has grossed Rs 79.18 lakh in India through early advance bookings and Rs 2.41 crore, including blocked seats (at the time of publishing the article). Over 30,000 tickets have been sold nationwide, with Maharashtra witnessing the highest advance sales. The state has grossed advance bookings worth Rs 37.67 crore, including blocked seats across 1,308 shows.

Haiwaan: Trailer

The makers dropped the film's official trailer on August 25, offering a glimpse of a dark suspense thriller. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar was seen making a stylish, action-packed entry, playing one of the darkest characters of his career. His character appears to be behind the violence in the city, with revenge seemingly driving his actions.

The biggest hook is his eventual confrontation with Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the role of a visually impaired character, while the makers keep the reasons behind the killings under wraps.

The trailer was well received by the audience, garnering over 24 million views ever since it was released on YouTube.

Haiwaan cast and release date

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi and others in pivotal roles. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 44 minutes.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

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