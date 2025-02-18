SC grants interim protection to Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest after FIRs filed over India's Got Latent row The Supreme Court bashed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube. The SC questioned the language used by influencers on India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court characterised YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia's comments on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent' on Tuesday as offensive, disgusting, and filthy. Allahbadia was chastised by a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, who said, "No one has the licence to speak whatever they want against the norms of society in the name of free speech."

What did the bench say?

"Do you have the license to say anything to give vent to your dirty mind?" the court asked him as part of its subsequent interrogation. Why don't you defend yourself by travelling to Guwahati? "The words you (Allahbadia) have chosen show your depraved mind and will shame every parent, sister, and mother as well as children," the bench said, expressing extreme disapproval. As the court noted, "These threats given to you on social media appear to be only for seeking cheap counter publicity," it dismissed worries about purported threats against Allahbadia. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna promised that the case would be scheduled before a bench in two to three days after Allahbadia's attorney, Abhinav Chandrachud, requested an urgent hearing on Friday.

Interim protection to YouTuber

Despite numerous FIRs being filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police, Allahbadia has remained inaccessible, according to a joint statement from Mumbai and Guwahati Police. However, the apex court has granted interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest in India's Got Latent comment case.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

After Allahbadia's remarks about "parents' sex" provoked uproar and prompted police action in some places, the debate broke out. Due to their provocative comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others are facing several formal complaints throughout the nation. Allahbadia has been called in for interrogation by the Assam Police, and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has instructed him to show up on February 24. The Cyber Cell has called Samay Raina for Tuesday. Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani are among the other YouTubers mentioned in the lawsuit.

