Monday, February 17, 2025
     
Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon shoot for upcoming movie at Delhi college campus

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have started to shoot for their upcoming movie Tere Ishk Mein. Check viral pictures and videos here.

Written By: Debosmita Ghosh New Delhi Published : Feb 17, 2025 15:05 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 15:05 IST
Dhanush, Kriti Sanon shoot for Tere Ishk Mein
Dhanush, Kriti Sanon shoot for Tere Ishk Mein

Actor Dhanush is set to make his Bollywood return with Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The lead pair have started shooting for the movie in Delhi and several pictures and videos of the same have surfaced on the internet. 

Sanon also took to Instagram to share an update on her Stories. Sharing a picture of the clapboard she wrote, "Day 1. Let’s go! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @cypplofficial Such a good feeling being back on set… Doing what I love the most!"

On the other hand, Dhanish was spotted shooting for the film at Delhi Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). Videos and pictures from the sets went viral on the internet. 

The leaked videos and pictures show Dhanush playing the role of Shankar Gurrukkal who is supposedly a student leader. 

This is the third time that director Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have come together for a movie. The first one was Raanjhanaa released in 2013 and Atrangi Re in 2021. 

Tere Ishk Mein is set to be released in theatres on November 28. Earlier, speaking to PTI, Aanand L Rai said Tere Ishk Mein is not Raanjhanaa 2, however, it comes from the same world. 

He said, "It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker's perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.

"Similarly, both are tragedies, both have anger and rage. Love stories are layered, it is not a straight man-woman thing. That’s why I say it is from the world of Raanjhanaa as it has got both. But both are different stories."

Kriti Sanon plays the role of Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein.

