Suniel Shetty posts heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Phantom' Ahan, says 'you deserve nothing less than..'

Ahan Shetty, son of legendary actor Suniel Shetty, is celebrating his 29th birthday today. To commemorate the special occasion, his father took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Ahan. Along with the birthday wish, Suniel Shetty also shared a mirror selfie of his son. ''Happy birthday, my phantom. With a heart as pure and extraordinary as yours, you deserve nothing less than the world. Know that I love you, support you, and believe in you - always and forever,'' he wrote in the caption.

Not only his father but sister Athiya Shetty also joined in the celebrations by sharing a series of nostalgic pictures alongside a recent one of the siblings. In her post, she wrote, ''Happy birthday to the one I love and tolerate the most.''

Born in 1996, Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with the romantic thriller Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria. The film, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, starred Ahan alongside Tara Sutaria. Recently, Ahan has also been in the spotlight for joining the highly anticipated sequel Border 2.

His father, Suniel Shetty, who starred in the original Border (1997), played a pivotal role as a Border Security Force officer. Ahan's casting in Border 2 has sparked excitement, with veteran actor Sunny Deol welcoming him aboard on social media.

In addition to Border 2, Ahan Shetty is set to appear in the action-packed film Sanki, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which will also star Pooja Hegde, promises to be a high-octane thriller with international action sequences choreographed by renowned designer Kecha Khamphakdee. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

