Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara's face revealed for first time in public | Watch viral video

2024 is one the verge to conclude and Bollywood stars have started heading off to foreign destinations to celebrate their New Year. Baby John actor Varun Dhawan is no exception to it as he was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday morning along with his wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara as they head off for holidays. However, a video of the Dhawan family doing rounds on social media shows the couple's little munchkin being captured by paparazzi. This is the first time that Lara's face has been unveiled in public. Check out the viral video.

Varun was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and a black jacket paired with red and black shoes. On the other hand, Natasha was seen wearing a dark-coloured co-ord set while she was carrying Laal in her arms.

Earlier this week, Varun also celebrated Christmas with his family and shared an adorable picture of himself, his wife Nastaha, and his daughter Lara. In the picture, Varun intentionally hides his daughter's face with a red heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan's latest release Baby John was released in cinemas on Christmas Day, on December 25. The actor has several films in the pipeline including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles and is scheduled to hit the big screens in April next year.

Apart from this, he will also feature in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 along with Diljit Dosanjh. It is expected to release in cinemas in the second half of 2025. Sime of his other big projects that are in the pipeline include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bhediya 2, and No Entry 2.

