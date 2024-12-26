Varun Dhawan finally drops first family photo with wife Natasha and daughter Lara | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Varun Dhawan's Baby John is currently running in cinemas.

On the occasion of Christmas 2024, the Baby John actor Varun Dhawan shared the first-ever family picture of himself with wife Natasha Dalal and their newborn daughter Lara. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, ''Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.'' In the picture, Varun is seen holding his pet dog Joey while Natasha is holding their daughter, however, Varun Dhawan did not reveal Lara's face and covered it with a red heart emoji. The Dhawan family kept is casual for the festivity and both Varun and Natasha wore comfortable outfits.

See the post:

Earlier this year in June, the couple welcomed their first child, Lara, and the new parents have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood. While promoting his latest film Baby John, Varun spoke about his experience as a father, expressing a desire to create content that appeals to children.

''Even in films early on in my career, I would always concentrate on creating content that can be watched by kids. I want to make films that children can watch, they can enjoy, put a smile on their faces and that's why I enjoy a lot with kids,'' he said.

Varun also recently spilled the beans about how fatherhood has changed his life. Speaking on a chat show, he humorously shared, "I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. Sometimes at night, when you are exhausted and she starts crying, I pretend to get up, but Natasha gets up before me and goes to soothe her."

After his latest offering, Varun will next be seen in Sunny SanskariKi Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Missing Squid Game 2 on Netflix? Check exact time of its release, plot and other details