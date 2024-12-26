Missing Squid Game 2 on Netflix? Check exact time of its release, plot and other details

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Squid Game 2

Squid Game, a popular Korean series, is all set to premiere with its second season on Netflix on December 26. However, fans who were eagerly waiting for the show's premiere on the platform couldn't find it on Wednesday midnight. Even social media posts on Netflix's official handles mentioned just the date of Squid Game 2's release. We have listed down all the important details about the show's release date along with its new star cast and plot below. Check it out.

When and where to watch

Season 2 of Squid Game is set to land on Netflix on December 26. In the US, fans can stream the show at 3 am ET whereas in India, Squid Game will be available for streaming on Thursday at 12:30 pm IST.

Number of Episodes

Unlike season one which had nine episodes in total, the upcoming season of Squid Game 2 will consist of seven episodes. The title for the first episode is 'Bread and Lottery'.

Cast

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will be reprising their roles in the new season while actors like Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Choi Seung-hyun will be joining the show.

Plot

The new season will continue the journey of Seong Gi-hun ( played by Lee Jung-jae), who won the game defeating 455 other contestants. The new season will begin three years after his victory and he will be seen re-entering the game. But this time, Gi-hun will not be entering the game to win of clinch the prize money but to decimate the organisation, which conducts this game. It will be interesting to see how he manages to survive in the game and subsequently achieves his goal.

