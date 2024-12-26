Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster horror comedy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in cinemas on the occasion Diwali this year

Kartik Aaryan's latest offering and the third installment of the horror comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is all set for its digital release. Released on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, the horror comedy film performed exceptionally well at the box office and is now finally arriving on OTT platform. On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a video of Kartik on its social media accounts wherein the streaming giant didn't directly mentioned Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release but hinted about its premiere date.

In the clip, Kartik is seen running away from something and suddenly he gets slammed by something that is not visible which was quite similar to one of the scenes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The video ends with 'December 27', hinting about the film's release date. ''TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon,'' Netflix wrote along with the post.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the third instalment features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was able to become a blockbuster at the box office. Despite being released alongside Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again, the horror comedy managed to outshine it at the box office. Both films performed exceptionally well at the box office.

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the film rated it four out of five stars and wrote, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is full of twists and has nothing to do with its previous editions. The story of this film is completely different from its predecessors but revolves around Manjulika as the main antagonist. If you think Anees Bazmee has brought a simple horror comedy on the big screen with a slight humour, then this is not the case this time.

