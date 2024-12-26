Baby John Box Office: Varun Dhawan's film FAILS to beat Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 on Christmas Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE While Baby John was released on Christmas Day, Allu Arjun-starrer hit the big screens on December 5.

Varun Dhawan's first and only release of 2024 as lead, Baby John, was finally released on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas. The much-awaited actioner also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Since no other big films were released in cinemas during the festive season except for Baby John, it was expected to do good business at the box office. However, Baby John went head-to-head with Allu Arjun-starrer pan-India film Pushpa 2, which managed to dent the opening day figures of Varun Dhawan's film.

As per Sacnilk, Baby John minted Rs 12.50 crore on Wednesday whereas Pushpa 2 earned Rs 19.75 crore on its 21st day of theatrical release, which includes Rs 15 crore from its dubbed Hindi version. The real test for Baby John will be the non-holidays, Thursday and Friday, which will set the pace for the film and decide its ultimate fate at the box office.

Talking about Pushpa 2, the film has already minted Rs 1109.85 crore nett in India so far, with a major contribution coming from its dubbed Hindi and the OG Telugu versions. It has already become the biggest Hindi film, surpassing the lifetime collections of Jawan, Gadar 2 and Stree 2.

Ever since the film came into discussion, it was reported that Baby John is a Hindi remake of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee Kumar's, Theri. In an interview, Varun Dhawan himself admitted that it is inspired by Theri but many big changes have been made in it.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Baby John is directed by Kalees. Apart from Pushpa 2, the film is also facing a tough competition from Disney's animated flick, Mufasa: The Lion King.

