Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi, father Allu Aravind to meet CM Revanth Reddy today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has crossed Rs 1,500 crore mark globally within 20 days of its theatrical release.

Allu Arjun, on the one hand, is basking in the massive success of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office globally, on the other hand, he is still tangled around the unfortunate stampede incident which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman. Due to this, the actor was also arrested and later released on bail. On Tuesday, Allu Arjun appeared before police for questioning in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. In the latest development, Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi and his father Allu Aravind will be meeting CM Revanth Reddy at the Command Control Center at 10 am on Thursday.

As per a report by India TV's T Raghavan On behalf of the government, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Apart from them, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Damodar Rajnarasimha can also be present in this meeting.

Recently, Allu Arjun addressed the media and responded to the criticisms from various political figures. ''A lot of false things are being said about me, and I am facing character assassination," he stated. "I appeal to the public to focus on the facts rather than indulging in baseless accusations."

Financial aid to victim

Apart from this, Allu Aravind on Wednesday announced that the producers and team of Pushpa 2 film have jointly announced help to the victim's family and have announced to give Rs 2 crore. Allu Aravind said that the entire team of Pushpa 2 is with the victim's family and is ready to help in every possible way. In this sequence, Rs 2 crore will be given to 9-year-old Sri Tej who was injured outside Sandhya Theater. Out of this, one crore rupees will be given by Allu Arjun. At the same time, 50-50 lakh rupees will be given by the producers and directors of Pushpa 2.

