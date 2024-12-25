Suniel Shetty drops sweet anniversary post to celebrate 42nd anniversary with wife Mana | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991.

Veteran star Suniel Shetty is celebrating 33 years of marital bliss with his wife Mana on December 25, 2024 and 42 years of togetherness. After seeing each other for nine years, the couple got married today in 1991. To commemorate the special day, the actor shared an adorable post for his partner. Both the images are taken from behind, featuring the duo walking hand-in-hand. In the first one, the couple is walking through a lush garden and in the second one they are climbing stairs. ''Happy 42nd anniversary to us wifey,'' Suniel captioned the post.

See the anniversary post:

Soon after the actor shared the post, his fans and friends from the film fraternity chimed in the comment section to wish the couple on their special day. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, ''Happy Anniversary folks.'' Actress Sangeeta Bijlani commented, ''Happy Anniversary. Love and togetherness to you both always.'' Actor Sonu Sood dropped a couple of heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Suniel and Mana's daughter Athiya Shetty also took to her Instagram handle and in the Stories section shared a throwback picture from the parents' engagement ceremony where Mana is seen placing ring on the actor's finger and both wearing garlands. ''My definition of love. Happy Anniversary!'' she wrote along with the post.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAthiya Shetty's latest Instagram Stories

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for several upcoming projects, including highly anticipated films such as The Legend of Somnath and Welcome 3. Apart from these, the actor also has shows like Nanda Devi with Lionsgate and Hunter 3 in the pipeline, which is expected to release next year.

Also Read: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2 finally goes on floors | See pic

Also Read: Baby John Twitter Review: Fans go gaga over Salman Khan's 'surprise' cameo in Varun Dhawan-starrer