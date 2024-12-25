Baby John Twitter Review: Fans go gaga over Salman Khan's 'surprise' cameo in Varun Dhawan-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Baby John is facing a tough competition from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2.

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy SUresh and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John is finally out in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is touted to be a remake of Atlee Kumar's directorial Theri. However, Atlee has written and produced the film this time. Since the film is now released worldwide, people who have watched the morning shows of Baby John are putting out their first hand reviews on social media. Many fans also expressed their excitement over Salman Khan's 'surprise' cameo in the film. If you are also planning to watch Baby John this festive season then it is highly recommended that you check out some of the Twitter reactions to get a brief idea about the film.

One user named Anjani Putra called the film a 'cinematic experience' and wrote, ''Just watched #BabyJohn and it’s a cinematic masterpiece! A perfect blend of emotion, action, and storytelling. The performances, especially @Varun_dvn, were top-notch! Don’t miss this one. it's a must-watch!''

Another user wrote, ''#SalmanKhan cameo ka actions mast tha no doubt Par ye Title "Agent Bhai Jaan" kaun diya hai.''

Film critic Taran Adarsh termed the film a 'mass masala' and wrote, ''Hardcore mass entertainer packaged with striking action pieces... Boasts of some solid, clapworthy moments, despite tried-and-tested formula... #VarunDhawan, in mass mode, in super form.''

Praising Salman's cameo in Baby John, another netizen wrote, ''Atlee has delivered, he truly knows how to showcase a megastar like Salman Khan on the big screen. What an incredible cameo performance.''

A user named Rohit Pathak reviewed the film and wrote, ''A high-octane Mass Action extravaganza with stunning presentation and electrifying BGM! #VarunDhawan shines brilliantly in his role, and Megastar #SalmanKhan’s explosive cameo in the climax that takes it to the next level. Absolute blockbuster material!''

