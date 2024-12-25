Will Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John crash under Pushpa 2 effect? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated flick Baby John is finally out in cinemas. The actioner also marks the actor's first-ever collaboration with Atlee Kumar. The buzz around the film has been decent ever since it was announced. Its advance pre-sales figures have already crossed Rs 3.5 crore, and the film is expected to earn in double digits on its opening day. However, the business of Baby John is expected to be hampered due to Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently in its third week.

Despite being released in the first week of December, Pushpa 2 is still going strong at the box office and its daily collections are still in double digits even after 20 days of theatrical release. On its third Tuesday, the Sukumar directorial minted Rs 14.25 crore, taking its nett Indian box office collections to Rs 1089.85 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Baby John sold over 1,26,000 tickets, minted Rs 3.52 crore on its first day through advance bookings. The film is released in India on nearly 10,000 screens and its fate for the coming days will be decided after the word-of-mouth and the early reviews by fans and film critics,.

Releasing on Christmas Day, Baby John will also be facing competition from Disney's animated film Mufasa: The Lion King, which is voiced by Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi and Mahesh Babu in Telugu.

About the film

Ever since the film came into discussion, it has been said that it is a Hindi remake of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. In an interview, Varun Dhawan himself admitted that it is inspired by Theri but many big changes have been made in it. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also starsWamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Baby John is directed by Kalees.

