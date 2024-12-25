Karisma Kapoor recalls working with Shyam Benegal for Zubeidaa, says 'he had extraordinary eye for detail'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shyam Benegal died on December 23, 2024.

Shyam Bengal, ace filmmaker and screenwriter, died on Monday at the age of 90. The death of the legend came as a shock for many and the Indian film industry mourned his demise recalling his work. Actress Karisma Kapoor also recalled working with the veteran filmmaker in the 2001 release Zubeidaa. Calling him her 'second grandfather', she talked about the dedication and extraordinary directorial skills of the late director. In a statement shared by Karisma's team, she said, ''Shyamji's legacy is eternal. He was like a second grandfather to me. His dedication to authentic storytelling and his courage to explore themes of identity and human struggles will continue to inspire generations.''

''Working with him on 'Zubeidaa' was one of the most enriching experiences of my life. He had an extraordinary eye for detail, from insisting on sync sound to using real jewellery and costumes lent by the royal family. I fondly remember bonding with him over movies, music, and food; it was at his home that I tasted 'khow suey' for the first time. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to his genius, and I feel incredibly honoured to have been able to work so closely with one of the greatest maestros of Indian cinema," she added.

For the unversed, Zubeidaa is a 2001 film directed by Shyam Benegal and written by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and won Karisma Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Karisma shared that working with the ace director was an 'enriching experience' of her life and she appreciated him for going into minute details while making the project.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram stories, where she shared a poster of Zubeidaa starring her sister Karisma Kapoor. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji. In addition to feature films, Benegal contributed significantly to documentaries and television. His iconic series Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan remain benchmarks in Indian television.