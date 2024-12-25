Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2 finally goes on floors | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Border 2 will be headlined by Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol fans finally have a reason to rejoice as their favourite actor's highly-anticipated flick Border 2 has officially begun filming. T-Series, the banner behind the film, took to its official social media handles to announce the news to fans. In the post shared by T-Series, a clapboard from the film's set is seen dated December 21, 2024. Along with the announcement post, T-Series wrote, ''The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!''

See the post:

Earlier this year, Sunny Deol confirmed the news of his return to the iconic role he played in the OG 1997 film. Soon after the post was shared on social media, fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, ''So excited for Varun Dhawan and Sunny sir on screen.'' ''Biggest Biggest War Film Hogi indian cinema ki,'' wrote another.

More deets about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Anurag Singh is directing the film. As announced earlier, Border 2 is set to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026, on the occasion of Republic Day.

