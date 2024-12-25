Kiara Advani's shoutout to rape accused choreographer Jani Master leaves internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : X On the work front, Kiara Advani was next feature in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani is all set to share screen space with Ram Charan for the first time in Game Changer, which will be released in cinemas on January 10, 2024. The makers recently dropped a peppy number titled Dhop on social media, starring both the lead stars. Later, Kiara also shared a behind-the-scenes video from her practising days. This post captivated the attention of many social media users as the actor in the caption mentioned rape accused choreographer, Jani Master, for his contribution to the song. However, Kiara later edited her caption, praising the director and her co-star.

Kiara's original caption to her latest post featuring her BTS video from the first day of the shooting schedule. ''I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job, always learning something new,'' the actress had earlier written.''

''Here’s a sneak peek of my first day at rehearsal, for the first schedule of Game Changer. We started the film with the shoot of the song #Dhop beautifully conceptualised by @shanmughamshankar Sir. It was the first time I shot a movie song for 13 days on a set that made me feel like I was in Disneyland (can’t wait for you guys to see it in cinemas soon) I remember seeing the choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new.. a new style of dance is it dubstep/classical/robotic/hip hop you can answer that in the comments below ? it’s always fun matching steps with the extremely talented and one of the best dancers I know RC!! @alwaysramcharan ???and with @musicthamann giving us these unique beats we were all hooked. What a wonderful team of people I got to work with for this song, with @manishmalhotra05 creating the most fantastical costumes and @mehakoberoi fancy hair and makeup let’s just say I had a blast! Will share some more bts from the film soon,'' reads her current caption.

See the post:

Reacting to her previous caption, one social media user wrote, ''kiaraaliaadvani being a woman why are u mentioning that jani master in ur post . Don’t u know about his recent news.''

About the film

The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political thriller, the story of which is written by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, The film also stars Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in important roles. It is reported that Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer and the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025.