Keanu Reeves shares major update on possibility of John Wick 5: 'My heart wants to do but'

Keanu Reeves, popularly known for his lead role in the John Wick franchise, shared a major update on the possibility of the fifth edition in the series. As per People magazine, in a recent interview when the actor was promoting his role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, he was asked whether he would consider returning for another John Wick film. ''You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick," Reeves shared, as per People magazine.

Although the actor expressed a deep fondness for the role that has made him a global icon, he admitted that the physical demands of the part are becoming increasingly difficult to handle. ''So my heart wants to, but I don't know if my knees can do it," he said.

Despite this, Reeves remains involved in the John Wick universe. He will reprise his role as the legendary hitman in a cameo for the upcoming spinoff From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which is set to hit theatres on June 6. The John Wick franchise, which began with the 2014 film, has become one of the most successful action series of all time.

The first film introduced Reeves as a retired hitman seeking revenge for the death of his beloved dog, and it quickly garnered a loyal fan base. Its success led to three sequels, and the franchise as a whole has grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide, according to People magazine.

Along with the films, the John Wick universe has expanded to include a prequel series, The Continental, as well as video games and comic books. In a recent interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the original 'John Wick, co-director Chad Stahelski praised Reeves for his dedication and integral role in the franchise's success.

