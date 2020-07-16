Actor Sonu Sood gives 25,000 face shields for Maha cops

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL DESHMUKH Anil Deshmukh shared a picture with Sonu Sood on the micro-blogging site.

Sonu Sood has donated 25,000 face shields for the police personnel in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet on

Thursday. "I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel," Deshmukh tweeted, while thanking the actor for his gesture.

I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel. pic.twitter.com/bojGZghy23 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 16, 2020

The minister also shared a picture of the two on the micro-blogging site.

Sonu has so far arranged buses and flights for the migrant labourers and turned out to be the real-life hero for them. His fan base is expanding day by day and people are in complete awe of the work he has been doing.

However, despite his selfless service, he became a political target when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned his intentions. As per a PTI report, Sonu estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes, which includes flights for the migrants of Assam, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Talking to PTI about the controversy, he said, “I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage