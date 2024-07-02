Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpses of her 'romantic gateway' with husband Zaheer Iqbal | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot on June 23 this year in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. The couple chose a simple wedding instead of a grand celebration and then a reception party later. Now the newly wedded couple are enjoying their honeymoon and they shared a beautiful bunch of pictures on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her romantic gateway from their daily hustle. In one picture, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen leaning against the pool edge with a drink in hand. “Beautiful sunsets (red heart emoticon),” she captioned the picture. In another picture, both Sonakshi and Zaheer gazing ahead and admiring the beautiful sunset together. Zaheer re-shared the picture of both of them together, and added the caption, “I see something more beautiful.” Zaheer also shared a cute video of Sonakshi giggling while finishing her dessert. He wrote in the caption, "She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead".

The wedding reception was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Huma Qureshi. The Heeramandi cast, and veteran actresses like Rekha and Saira Banu, along with other stars attended the function to congratulate the couple and give them blessings. All the stars were seen celebrating the union. The couple who has been in a seven-year relationship, celebrated their reception in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

